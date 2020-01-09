Women's Super League transfer window: Five things to watch before deadline

Chelsea's addition of Sam Kerr (left), Izzy Christiansen's return to Everton and Tottenham's loan deal for Scotland left-back Emma Mitchell (right) are among this winter's highest-profile WSL transfers so far

With two weeks remaining before the Women's Super League and Championship transfer window slams shut on 23 January, the market is intensifying.

Since opening on 27 December, it has already delivered high-profile moves, including Australia star Sam Kerr's arrival at Chelsea and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen's return to Everton from European champions Lyon.

Among the other completed deals so far, Scotland left-back Emma Mitchell has switched from Arsenal to local rivals Tottenham on loan, while Liverpool signed Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness from Reading, after the Royals recalled her from Spurs.

But what else are fans looking out for over the next 14 days? Here are five things to watch.

Will Aluko return to the WSL?

Eniola Aluko is England Women's joint-10th most capped international, with 102 senior appearances

The best-known of several free agents available in this window is former Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko, whose departure from Serie A champions Juventus was announced in November.

The 32-year-old left Italy in December, after helping Juve retain their league title last term and lifting the Italian Supercoppa, having also won the Coppa Italia earlier in 2019.

A member of 2012's Great Britain team, Aluko told the Guardian in November that she was "excited to be moving back to London, and back into women's football in England at a time when there are a lot of exciting opportunities".

Despite her time away from the WSL, she is joint eighth in the division's all-time goalscorer standings, having netted 36 WSL goals, and she added 15 league goals over 18 months in Serie A.

Arsenal to bolster squad for Champions League?

Arsenal have been widely linked with a move for Australian World Cup star Caitlin Foord

WSL leaders Arsenal are England's last-remaining representatives in Europe this season and will meet French giants Paris St-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The two-legged tie - scheduled for 25 March and 1 April - plus any further fixtures should the Gunners progress, will see Joe Montemurro's squad juggling bids for silverware on multiple fronts.

The defending WSL champions have been linked with a move for one of Montemurro's compatriots in versatile Australia forward Caitlin Foord.

The rights to Foord, who played in all four of her country's games at 2019's World Cup and scored in a dramatic 3-2 win over Brazil, were acquired by Orlando Pride on Wednesday,

That move was part of a College Draft pick trade with her old club Portland Thorns, but her time in the United States may nevertheless be over as reports suggest the 25-year-old could be poised to move to England.

Looking to boost Olympic chances

For any British players eligible for Team GB's Olympic women's football squad, 2020 is a key year.

There can only be 18 in Phil Neville's final squad for the games in Tokyo, and he has already selected a 'longlist' of picks.

For anybody on the fringes of the squad whose place is not yet guaranteed, this winter's window could be a final chance to secure a move to increase either their game-time or chances of silverware and impress Neville.

Birmingham City midfielder Lucy Staniforth submitted a transfer request in July but so far remains at the Blues, making seven WSL starts so far this season.

PFA Player of the Year in 2016, Christiansen, has already sealed her moved from Lyon and could make the first appearance of her second spell with Everton on Saturday against another of her former clubs in Manchester City.

Loans, loans, loans

With most top-level players' deals running until summer months, and with notable transfer fees between women's clubs still relatively rare, one thing is set to be very common in this window - loans.

In particular, several Championship clubs are understood to be in talks over possible loan moves for WSL players who are searching for more first-team action.

Leicester City have already snapped up Bristol City striker Ella Rutherford for the remainder of the season, with the England Under-19 star having spent the first half of the campaign at Crystal Palace.

Loan deals between WSL clubs could be numerous too - with Scotland's Mitchell already having switched across north London to Tottenham, who are also expected to be looking for a midfielder to fill the void left by Furness' move to Liverpool.

Will relegation rivals strengthen?

WSL strugglers Liverpool signed highly-rated midfielder Rachel Furness on 28 December

The teams perhaps under the most pressure during this window are those struggling at the bottom of the WSL and under the looming threat of relegation.

Bottom side Liverpool, who are still searching for their first league win of the season, have already added Furness to their midfield but are understood to be interested in at least one forward, having scored only three WSL goals this term.

Also short on goals - with just five in nine games - are Birmingham City, although they have two games in hand on their rivals.

The division's bottom four sides are separated by six points, with the highest-placed of them - Brighton - having already signed Norway goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand on an 18-month deal.

But the Seagulls and Bristol City may also be in the market for a striker, having lost Ellie Brazil and Abi Harrison respectively to anterior cruciate ligament injuries in November.

