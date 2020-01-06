Depleted Truro City 'magnificent' in win over Metropolitan Police

Paul Wotton's side are a point behind leaders Tiverton Town with a game in hand

Truro City manager Paul Wotton praised his depleted side after they beat Metropolitan Police 4-0 to stay second in the Southern Premier League.

Truro were without Luke Jephcott, after he was recalled by Plymouth Argyle, Will Dean, who played for Exeter City in the EFL Trophy, and injured Tyler Harvey Dan Rooney and Louis Rooney.

Alex Battle's goal on the stroke of half-time gave Truro the lead.

Will Swan scored two on his debut while Stewart Yetton netted the fourth.

"Any team that misses Tyler Harvey, Luke Jephcott, Will Dean, Dan Rooney, Louis Rooney would struggle, but I thought our players that came in were magnificent," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

He was also keen to heap praise on 19-year-old Swan, who started just hours after agreeing a month-long loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

"He's been on our radar for a little while, but we've never needed him before," Wotton said.

"We needed him and we're thankful to Nottingham Forest for letting him come down - we've got good links with them.

"He played exactly how I've seen him play before, he was on the shoulder, he was sharp, two composed finishes - because his first finish wasn't easy, his technique was great on the half-volley - he caused Metropolitan Police all sorts of problems."