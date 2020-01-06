Luke Jephcott: Plymouth Argyle youngster's scoring return delights boss Ryan Lowe

Luke Jephcott has played 11 first-team matches for Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe lavished praise on teenage forward Luke Jephcott after he scored twice on his return from a loan spell.

The 19-year-old Wales youth international got the first and third goals in Argyle's 3-1 win at Scunthorpe United after being recalled from non-league Truro City.

"He's been different class since he came back," Lowe said after the win.

"He's learnt, he's listened, and why wouldn't you give him a chance?"

Argyle only scored 12 times in their 12 previous games, but Jephcott netted his first-ever senior goals for the Pilgrims in his first appearance since Lowe became Pilgrims boss in the summer.

"I've said to the strikers to make sure that's a lesson learnt, that a youngster's come back on loan and it's a constructive lesson learnt," Lowe added.

"We relied on a 19-year-old boy to come in to put the ball in the back of the net because he can do that.

"But the credit ahs to go to Luke Jephcott for everything, because he's gone away, worked his socks off, gone and scored goals at Truro's level and come back and scored two league goals which were magnificent."