Eros Grezda leaves Rangers to return to Osijek

Eros Grezda's only appearances this term have been in the Challenge Cup

Eros Grezda has returned to NK Osijek for an undisclosed fee 16 months after leaving the Croatian club to join Rangers in a £2m deal.

The 24-year-old played 17 appearances in his first season, scoring twice against Motherwell, but has not featured this term.

Grezda fell out of favour after Steven Gerrard signed five wingers.

Thos deals - including a £7m move for Ryan Kent from Liverpool - forced the Albanian out of the side.