Marcel Ritzmaier: Barnsley sign Austrian midfielder from Wolfsberger AC

Marcel Ritzmaier has scored two goals in 18 appearances for Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga this season

Championship side Barnsley have signed Marcel Ritzmaier from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or in midfield, has agreed a deal at Oakwell until the summer of 2022.

Ritzmaier, who has been capped by Austria at under-21 level, joined Wolfsberger in 2018 after eight years at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

He becomes Tykes boss Gerhard Struber's first signing of the January transfer window.

"Marcel is a special player and will offer us more options for positions in the (midfield) diamond," Struber told the club website.

"He can play in what I would call the number eight, the six and the 10. He's a player with experience and high technical skills and is also quick."

Austrian Struber managed Wolfsberger, guiding the club to qualification for the Europa League last season, before joining Barnsley in November.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.