Carl Piergianni: Oldham Athletic sign Salford City defender on loan

Carl Piergianni scored Salford's second goal in their 3-0 win over AFC Fylde in the National League promotion final at Wembley in May

Oldham Athletic have signed central defender Carl Piergianni from League Two rivals Salford City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Salford in July 2017 and has won back-to-back promotions from the National League North to League Two with The Ammies.

Having begun at Peterborough United he has also had spells at Altrincham, Stockport and Boston United.

The Latics have also released winger Chris Eagles from his contract.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United youngster, who has also played for clubs including Burnley, Bolton and Port Vale, made 18 appearances for Oldham after joining on a free transfer last summer.

