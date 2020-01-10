Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 10 January

Caernarfon Town 0-3 Aberystwyth Town: Caernarfon still need a point to secure their place in the top six for the second phase of the season after a Marc Williams brace and an Aled Williams own goal secured victory for the visitors. Aberystwyth ended a three-game winless run in style while Caernarfon are now winless in four. Earlier in the season Caernarfon won 3-2 at Park Avenue.

Newtown 0-2 The New Saints: Champions New Saints are four points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier after second half goals from Jon Routledge and Greg Draper in a game in which Saints keeper Paul Harrison made his 400th top-flight appearance. Newtown hold on to sixth spot, three points ahead of Cefn Druids.

Saturday, 11 January

Carmarthen Town 2-2 Airbus UK Broughton: Bottom of the table Airbus UK came from behind to secure a point away to fellow strugglers Carmarthen Town. Luke Bowen's two goals put Kristian O'Leary's home side in control before Alex Darlington replied a minute before the break with Liam Williams rescuing a point in the second half.

Cefn Druids 2-3 Penybont: Cefn Druids' top six hopes suffered a blow as Penybont secured a vital win in their battle to avoid relegation. Curtis Hutson gave the visitors a third minute lead before Mike Pritchard levelled from the spot. Danniel Griffiths restored Penybont's lead on 73 minutes only for James to level two minutes later. But with Druids down to 10 men after Pritchard was sent-off Kane Owen struck three minutes from time to win it for the visitors, in a result which means Caernarfon are guaranteed a top six spot.

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-0 Barry Town United: Connah's Quay kept up the pressure on leaders New Saints as two late goals secured a crucial win over Barry Town. Jamie Insall and Declan Poole scored for Andy Morrison's side, who are a point behind Saints.

Cardiff Met 1-0 Bala Town: Will Evans' stoppage time goal kept Cardiff Met's top six hopes alive with late victory over Bala with Christian Edwards' side completing a league double over the Lakesiders.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 11 January

Weston-super-Mare P-P Merthyr Town

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 12 January

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies 0-4 Swansea City Ladies

Cardiff Met Women 3-0 Cardiff City FC Women

Cyncoed Ladies 3-2 Aberystwyth Town Ladies