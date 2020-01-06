Bolton Wanderers: Muhammadu Faal joins League One side from seventh-tier club Enfield

Muhammadu Faal also played non-league football for Dulwich Hamlet and Kingstonian, having previously spent time playing youth football in Italy with L'Aquila and San Gregorio

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Muhammadu Faal from non-league club Enfield Town on an 18-month deal.

Faal moves up four steps of the English football pyramid from the Isthmian League to join the League One side.

The 22-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 30 games for Enfield, had previously been linked with Premier League clubs Norwich, Watford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sheffield United

"I am looking forward to showing the fans what I can do," Faal said.

"I just can't wait to get started. First and foremost, I want to say I will work hard for this team."

Faal joins a Bolton side that are bottom of League One, having started the season with a 12-point deduction for entering administration in May.

They are now on seven points after 21 games, 17 adrift of safety.

