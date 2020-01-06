Celtic: Ryan Christie banned for Alfredo Morelos genital grab

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Christie charged for Morelos genital grab

Celtic's Ryan Christie has been banned for three games after being found guilty of grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals.

Christie was issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct after Celtic's 2-1 loss on 29 December.

A hearing on Monday upheld a two-game ban, with a further one added due to a previous red against Livingston.

He will miss the Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle and Premiership games against Kilmarnock and Ross County.

However, Christie was a doubt for those fixtures after undergoing groin surgery due to an injury sustained in the final Old Firm match of 2019.

Celtic said in a statement last week they were "astonished" at the charge, which is deemed an "act of brutality", stating they would defend it "vigorously".

The Scotland international had been booked for an earlier offence, but escaped punishment at the time from referee Kevin Clancy.

This time last year, Celtic claimed Christie was the victim of a similar offence - at the hands of Morelos - in Rangers' 1-0 Old Firm win last Christmas, but the Colombian did not face any sanction.