Josh March: Forest Green Rovers sign Leamington striker

Forest Green Rovers have signed prolific Leamington Town striker Josh March for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old had scored 24 goals in 27 games for the National League North side this season.

He could make his debut for the League Two side against Mansfield on Saturday.

"It has been a stressful few days trying to get everything sorted but I'm excited to be here now and looking forward to getting into it," March told the club website.

