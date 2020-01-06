Reeco Hackett-Fairchild: Portsmouth sign Bromley striker

From the section

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild made 12 league appearances for Charlton

Portsmouth have signed Bromley striker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old has previous EFL experience with Charlton.

He joined Bromley from the Addicks in the summer and scored eight goals in 23 National League appearances.

"He's got a lot of ball-playing ability and an eye for goal, so we're delighted to bring him here," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

