Italian Serie A
Napoli1Inter Milan3

Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two as Inter return to top of Serie A

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored 20 goals for club and country since August

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli away from home to return to the top of Serie A.

Juventus had gone top earlier on Monday with a 4-0 win over Cagliari before Inter's win put them back ahead.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead after a fine run from inside his own half before he added a second with a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex Meret's legs.

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik scored from Jose Callejon's low cross, but Lautaro Martinez then grabbed Inter's third.

Lukaku has scored 14 Serie A goals this season after his £74m move from Manchester United in August.

Only Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with 19, has scored more league goals in Italy in 2019-20 than the 26-year-old Belgian.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the goalscoring charts on 13 after he grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick for Juventus in their simple home victory.

Both Inter and Juventus are on 45 points from 18 matches, six clear of third-placed Lazio while Napoli, who have lost two of their three matches since they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December, are eighth.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 23HysajSubstituted forLozanoat 81'minutes
  • 44Manolas
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8RuizSubstituted forLlorenteat 84'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 7Callejón
  • 99Milik
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 9Llorente
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Elmas
  • 13Luperto
  • 25Ospina
  • 27Karnezis
  • 34Younes
  • 62Tonelli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 98do Nascimento

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 83mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 87CandrevaBooked at 29mins
  • 8VecinoSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 56'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 34Biraghi
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forValeroat 88'minutes
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 23Barella
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 46Berni
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 3.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Fernando Llorente replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Booking

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Matías Vecino because of an injury.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Antonio Candreva.

Booking

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a headed pass.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan18143139152445
2Juventus18143135171845
3Lazio17123240172339
4Roma18105333191435
5Atalanta18104448252334
6Cagliari188553327629
7Parma187472425-125
8Napoli186662825324
9Torino187382426-224
10Bologna186572830-223
11Hellas Verona176471920-122
12AC Milan186481624-822
13Udinese186391428-1421
14Sassuolo185493031-119
15Fiorentina184682229-718
16Sampdoria1844101427-1316
17Lecce183692236-1415
18Brescia1842121631-1514
19Genoa1835101936-1714
20SPAL1833121228-1612
View full Italian Serie A table

