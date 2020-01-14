Morecambe v Port Vale
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|27
|16
|5
|6
|49
|29
|20
|53
|2
|Exeter
|26
|14
|8
|4
|37
|27
|10
|50
|3
|Cheltenham
|26
|11
|11
|4
|41
|21
|20
|44
|4
|Crewe
|25
|13
|5
|7
|47
|32
|15
|44
|5
|Plymouth
|25
|13
|5
|7
|40
|26
|14
|44
|6
|Bradford
|26
|12
|8
|6
|33
|22
|11
|44
|7
|Forest Green
|27
|12
|8
|7
|32
|23
|9
|44
|8
|Northampton
|26
|12
|6
|8
|36
|29
|7
|42
|9
|Colchester
|26
|10
|11
|5
|36
|24
|12
|41
|10
|Port Vale
|26
|9
|11
|6
|33
|31
|2
|38
|11
|Newport
|24
|8
|9
|7
|23
|22
|1
|33
|12
|Walsall
|27
|9
|6
|12
|26
|36
|-10
|33
|13
|Crawley
|27
|7
|11
|9
|35
|37
|-2
|32
|14
|Salford
|27
|8
|8
|11
|33
|38
|-5
|32
|15
|Scunthorpe
|27
|8
|7
|12
|35
|38
|-3
|31
|16
|Cambridge
|27
|8
|7
|12
|30
|33
|-3
|31
|17
|Grimsby
|25
|7
|9
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|30
|18
|Mansfield
|27
|6
|9
|12
|36
|42
|-6
|27
|19
|Leyton Orient
|26
|6
|9
|11
|33
|43
|-10
|27
|20
|Oldham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|26
|41
|-15
|27
|21
|Carlisle
|26
|6
|7
|13
|23
|43
|-20
|25
|22
|Macclesfield
|25
|6
|12
|7
|24
|27
|-3
|24
|23
|Morecambe
|26
|4
|7
|15
|21
|45
|-24
|19
|24
|Stevenage
|26
|2
|12
|12
|15
|31
|-16
|18