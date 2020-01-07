Jack Taylor: Peterborough United sign Barnet midfielder for initial £500,000 fee

Jack Taylor
Jack Taylor helped non-league Barnet reached the fourth round of last season's FA Cup

Peterborough have signed midfielder Jack Taylor from National League club Barnet for an initial fee of £500,000.

League One Posh could end up paying £1m for the 21-year-old, who made 127 appearances for Barnet.

"It is a big signing for us. The boy is absolutely ready for this step up," said manager Darren Ferguson.

Taylor added: "I have made a decent amount of appearances in the National League and League Two. I feel I am ready for the next step."

He has signed a long-term, undisclosed-length contract with Posh and could make his debut against Gillingham on Saturday.

