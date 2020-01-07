Glenn Whelan: Hearts release Republic of Ireland midfielder

Glenn Whelan's final appearance was against Hamilton on 21 December

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan has left Hearts after just four months at the Scottish Premiership club.

Former Stoke City and Aston Villa veteran Whelan, 35, was signed by Craig Levein on a one-year deal in August and made 17 appearances.

However, he has fallen out of favour under new manager Daniel Stendel and has moved on "by mutual agreement".

Hearts are currently five points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.