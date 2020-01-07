Brandon Miele: Two-year ban for Miele after doping violation

Brandon Miele (right) started his League of Ireland career with Shamrock Rovers before joining St. Pat's Athletic last season

Former St. Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers striker Brandon Miele has been handed a two-year ban for failing to submit an adequate sample to anti-doping officers.

The 25-year-old was tested after St. Pats' 2-1 League of Ireland win over Sligo Rovers in April.

Through the PFAI, Miele released a statement saying the sanction was "very severe".

Miele said he will not appeal the ban, which started on 9 September 2019.

Sport Ireland and Football Association of Ireland said that Miele has committed a violation of Article 2.3 of the Irish anti-doping rules- "...without compelling justification, refusing or failing to submit to Sample collection after notification as authorised under these Rules or other anti-doping rules."

It was also alleged that Miele had committed an alleged anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.5 - "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of Doping Control" - however this was not proven by the panel.

After joining St Pat's ahead of the 2019 season, Miele departed Richmond Park in June after his initial suspension.

In the PFAI statement in which he protests his innocent, Miele said that he had already urinated twice during the game and struggled to provide a sample after the match.

Miele stated that his daughter had fallen and hit her head while he was trying to provide a sample, and he became increasingly concern about her health.

After two hours of trying to provide a full sample, the Dubliner said he needed to leave the testing centre so that he could be with his daughter "who has a history of health problems."

The ruling noted ruling Miele's "desire to be with his family and daughter and does not in the opinion of the panel constitute a manifest disregard of the potential anti-doping violation".