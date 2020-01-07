Leasing.com Trophy: Leicester City Under-21s through to last eight

George Hirst has scored in his past three appearances in the Leasing.com Trophy

Leicester City Under-21s fought back from a goal down to beat Tranmere and reach the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Harvey Gilmour's strike put the League One side a goal up at the break but second-half goals from George Hirst and Admiral Muskwe gave the Foxes the win.

Elsewhere, League Two Newport thumped League One MK Dons 3-0 and Salford beat Port Vale by the same score.

Portsmouth won 2-1 at Walsall and Accrington beat Fleetwood on penalties.

Stanley's Ross Sykes scored a stoppage-time leveller to take the tie to spot-kicks after goals from Josh Morris and Danny Andrew had cancelled out Joe Pritchard's opener for the visitors.

Accrington progressed 5-4 on penalties after Cod Army striker Paddy Madden fired his side's first effort over the bar.

Holders Portsmouth looked to be cruising to victory at League Two Walsall thanks to goals from John Marquis and Ellis Harrison but a late Caolan Lavery goal set up a tense finish.

Tuesday's five winning teams join Exeter City in the last eight after they beat Ipswich on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers host Stevenage and Manchester City Under-21s visit Scunthorpe in the two remaining ties on Wednesday.