Kieran Kennedy: Port Vale defender stays on loan at Wrexham

Wrexham boss Dean Keates has let three players go so far in January

Defender Kieran Kennedy's loan deal at Wrexham has been extended until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old joined from Port Vale in November, having previously been on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

However, winger Ben Tollitt has returned to Blackpool while attacker Mark Harris is back at Cardiff City.

And the club have also released centre-back Michael Chambers who had had signed from Dulwich in the summer of 2019 a one-year deal.