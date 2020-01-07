Ross Embleton: Leyton Orient appoint interim boss as head coach

Leyton Orient have appointed interim manager Ross Embleton as their new head coach on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 38-year-old has won seven games and drawn eight of his 26 in caretaker charge over two stints this season.

He was first appointed following Justin Edinburgh's death in June and again took over in November when Carl Fletcher was sacked after just 29 days.

"We are confident that Ross is the right person to lead the O's forward," said Orient chairman Nigel Travis.

