St Mirren: Centre-back Conor McCarthy signs from Cork City

Conor McCarthy, right, made his Cork City debut in 2016 and has been a regular for the past two seasons

Conor McCarthy "ticks all the boxes" for St Mirren, says manager Jim Goodwin after making the Irish defender his first January signing.

Centre-back McCarthy joins the Scottish Premiership club from Cork City on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old has made more than 50 appearances in the last two years for the League of Ireland side.

"Conor is one that we looked at in the summer but couldn't do anything about it then," Goodwin said.

"I have seen him in the flesh, Gus [MacPherson] has seen him in the flesh and we have watched a lot of footage on him. The references we got from people that I know over there were fantastic as well."

St Mirren are 10th in the top flight, a point above Hamilton Academical and six clear of Hearts, and McCarthy's arrival bolsters an injury-hit defence further weakened by loan defender Sean McLoughlin's return to Hull City.