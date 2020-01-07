Dylan McGeouch: Aberdeen close to signing Sunderland midfielder

Dylan McGeouch has been out of the picture at Sunderland since manager Jack Ross left

Aberdeen hope to sign Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland in time for him to join them on their training camp in Dubai.

The Scottish Premiership club fly out on Wednesday and are close to a agreeing a deal for the former Celtic and Hibernian player.

Aberdeen would prefer a permanent move but a loan is also being discussed.

McGeouch, 26, left Hibs to move to England in summer 2018, but has not played since mid-November.