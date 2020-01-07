Ivan Cavaleiro: Fulham sign Portuguese winger from Wolves following loan spell

Ivan Cavaleiro most recently played for Fulham in their 2-1 FA Cup win against Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday

Fulham have signed winger Ivan Cavaleiro from Premier League side Wolves on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The club brought in the Portuguese 26-year-old last summer on a season-long loan, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

However, after five goals in 26 appearances, Cavaleiro has now made a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

Vice-chairman Tony Khan said: "Since joining us, Ivan has shown real quality and I know there's much more to come."

He continued: "He's been outstanding for us so far. He has the ability to make a difference in a game so I am excited that he's a Fulham player until at least 2024.

"I worked hard to get him here and I know Ivan has a big part to play in the journey ahead to get us back to where we want to be, in the Premier League."

Cavaleiro was a member of the Wolves squad which won promotion to the Premier League in the same season as Fulham in 2017-18, and helped Wanderers to a seventh-placed finish in the top flight last term.

Fulham now also hold the option to extend the Portugal international's contract, which will run until the summer of 2024, by a further year.

