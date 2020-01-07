Scott Brown: Celtic captain insists 'I never said I wanted Scotland recall'

Scott Brown says he is enjoying playing more than ever

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists he "never once actually said" he would come out of international retirement should Scotland reach Euro 2020.

Brown, 34, quit international football for the second time in February 2018 to concentrate on his Celtic career.

However, reports in November suggested he would reconsider should Scotland qualify through March's play-offs.

"There's a big thing made of this, but it was the press putting words in my mouth," Brown told BBC Scotland.

Former national captain Brown, who has 55 caps, initially retired from Scotland duty in 2016 only to change his mind two months later.

The midfielder admits it would be hard to watch from the sidelines should Steve Clarke's side beat Israel in March's Hampden semi-final then overcome either Norway or Serbia away from home to qualify.

"It would be a great experience," Brown said. "I was devastated that I never made a Euros or a World Cup, but everyone has to do what's right for Steve Clarke, whether it be postponing games to help them prepare or whatever.

"I wish the lads all the best. It would be amazing to see Scotland at the Euros. They have two big games and hopefully they can do it."

Brown has earned his coaching badges and worked with Celtic's under-20s before Brendan Rodgers took over as manager.

However, he believes he has benefited from taking the advice of Rodgers and predecessor Gordon Strachan by concentrating on playing rather than further developing his coaching skills.

"They were both spot on because I seem to be enjoying football more than I ever have done in the last five or six years," he said.

"I've won trebles - I've won treble trebles as well. It's been great. Playing in front of 60,000, you appreciate that more the older you get."