Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says ankle surgery 'went well'
-
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had surgery on his latest ankle problem on Tuesday and said the procedure "went well".
The 26-year-old, who briefly returned to action in December having recovered from a previous ankle problem, has only made eight appearances this season.
After the operation, the French World Cup winner added: "We have to keep the positive energy."
Pogba is expected to be sidelined for another four weeks.
The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during this transfer window, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted in December that the player would not be leaving in January.