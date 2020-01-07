James Maddison: Leicester midfielder will not leave in January, says Brendan Rodgers

Maddison has been a key player for Leicester this season, helping them to second in the Premier League after 21 games

Leicester midfielder James Maddison will not leave the club in January, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The England international has impressed this season and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Maddison, 23, who joined the Foxes from Norwich for about £20m in June 2018, has scored nine goals and made three assists for Leicester this season.

"James is a very talented player, a wonderful player, and he will be here in January and beyond," Rodgers said.

"There's lots of speculation around lots of our players, which is great, because they're talents and it means they and the team are doing very well.

"There's no pressure to sell here and there's no need for us to sell.

"Nobody will leave here in January that's for sure - we want to add to the squad if we can."

Maddison, who made his England debut in November, has played 61 times for Leicester, including featuring in 20 of the Foxes' 21 Premier League games this season.

He has three-and-a-half-years remaining on his five-year contract and Rodgers says talks remain ongoing over a new deal.

"He's a player we're very keen to remain here and help us on this journey over these next numbers of years," Rodgers said.

"James and his representatives are speaking with the club, which is great. These things take time.

"In the meantime, his level hasn't dropped, he's keeping his focus on the game, he's playing his football to a really high level. He's been brilliant."