FAI: Ross expects FAI to name new independent directors this week

Shane Ross described the FAI as a "basket case" last month

Irish Minster of Sport Shane Ross believes the crisis-hit FAI will appoint new independent directors this week as it seeks a potential bailout.

The FAI has liabilities of 62m euro with its executive lead Paul Cooke saying it could go into liquidation.

"Minister Ross would expect appointments to be made before the end of the week," a spokesperson said.

The appointment of four outside directors is viewed as a first step in a government bailout of the FAI.

The FAI made a loss of 8.9m euro in 2018 and it believes a loss of up to 4m euro will be recorded for 2019.

At the the organisation's AGM last month Cooke called for "a partnership approach between ourselves, our banks, Uefa and the government" in a bid to aid the FAI's plight.

Outgoing president Donal Conway said the FAI's situation was "bleak but fixable", adding the board has to take "responsibility for not doing better".