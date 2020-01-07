Darren Randolph: West Ham close to re-signing goalkeeper from Middlesbrough

Darren Randolph played 42 times for West Ham over two seasons between 2015 and 2017

West Ham are close to completing the re-signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough for £4m.

New Hammers boss David Moyes wants to bring in reinforcements after the disastrous performances of second-choice Roberto during Lucasz Fabianski's three-month absence with a thigh injury.

Randolph is set to be one of a number of new arrivals as Moyes looks to guide the Hammers away from relegation trouble, with the club 16th and two points above Bournemouth in 18th.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent two seasons with the Hammers between 2015 and 2017 before joining Boro in a £5m move in July 2017.

West Ham also have a strong interest in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, although it is understood they are initially trying to sign the 20-year-old on loan.

