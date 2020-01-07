Darren Randolph: West Ham close to re-signing goalkeeper from Middlesbrough

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Darren Randolph
Darren Randolph played 42 times for West Ham over two seasons between 2015 and 2017

West Ham are close to completing the re-signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough for £4m.

New Hammers boss David Moyes wants to bring in reinforcements after the disastrous performances of second-choice Roberto during Lucasz Fabianski's three-month absence with a thigh injury.

Randolph is set to be one of a number of new arrivals as Moyes looks to guide the Hammers away from relegation trouble, with the club 16th and two points above Bournemouth in 18th.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent two seasons with the Hammers between 2015 and 2017 before joining Boro in a £5m move in July 2017.

West Ham also have a strong interest in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, although it is understood they are initially trying to sign the 20-year-old on loan.

