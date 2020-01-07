Macclesfield Town to appeal against six-point deduction following Bolton decision

Macclesfield Town are 22nd in League Two and five points off the relegation zone having played 24 games this season

Macclesfield Town will appeal against their six-point deduction by the EFL in light of Bolton's suspended five-point deduction being upheld on Tuesday.

The Silkmen were docked six points with a further four suspended in December after pleading guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe.

"We strongly believe today's ruling supports our appeal," the club said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EFL failed its appeal over Bolton's "lenient" penalty.

An independent arbitration panel concluded the punishment for Wanderers for failing to fulfil their fixtures against Brentford last season and Doncaster this term, including a fine of £70,000, was "proportionate".

After Macclesfield were handed the six-point deduction, which leaves them five points above the League Two relegation zone, their match against Plymouth was postponed after being handed a "zero capacity notice" at their Moss Rose home by the local Safety Advisory Group.

Their home match against Grimsby on Boxing Day went ahead as planned when safety issues were resolved. But boss Daryl McMahon later resigned, leaving the club without a manager going into the second half of the season.

In a statement, Macclesfield added that "relevant documentation" in relation to the matter had now been submitted.

"We will advise the outcome of the appeal once the necessary process has been concluded," they continued.