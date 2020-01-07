Sam Stubbs: Middlesbrough recall centre-half from Hamilton Accies

Sam Stubbs (right) moves from one relegation battle to another

Middlesbrough have recalled Sam Stubbs from Hamilton Academical with the intention of sending the centre-half to Dutch top-flight club Den Haag.

The 21-year-old has played 20 times for the Scottish Premiership side since joining on loan in August.

But the English Championship outfit have triggered a clause to end his spell at Fountain of Youth Stadium.

He will now work under Alan Pardew, the fellow Englishman who became Den Haag's head coach in December.

Stubbs moves from one side battling relegation to another, with both sitting second bottom of their respective leagues.

He becomes the second loan player to have left Hamilton this month after goalkeeper Luke Southwood returned to Reading.

Accies are keen to extend his stay, but new Reading manager Mark Bowan wants to have a closer look at the 22-year-old, who has made 10 appearances this season.

Stubbs is also the second player to be recalled this month by Middlesbrough from Scottish football.

Striker Mitchell Curry had scored twice in 15 games with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but nine of the 20-year-old's appearances were as a substitute for the side sitting second top of the Championship.