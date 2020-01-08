Manchester United's Ashley Young opens Inter Milan talks with future undecided

Ashley Young has made 18 appearances for Manchester United this season

Manchester United captain Ashley Young has opened talks over a move to Inter Milan.

It is understood no decision has been made yet by United about whether Young will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month.

The 34-year-old's future is expected to become clear in the next 24 hours.

As his contract expires at the end of the season, he is now free to talk to clubs outside of England.

Young was left out of the United squad for Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game that "it was not the right time" to discuss Young's future, adding: "We can't weaken ourselves, we need to strengthen ourselves, if any movement is going to happen."

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and was part of squads that won the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.