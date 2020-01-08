Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Ross County, Hibs

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is preparing a record £30m bid to take striker Odsonne Edouard from Parkhead to Leicester - but will put the move on hold until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Polish striker Patryk Klimala, who has a 4m euros release clause in his deal with Jagiellonia Bialystok, has emerged as a target for Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic are one of two clubs to have made an offer to Le Havre for in-demand Zimbabwe striker Tino Kadewere, according to reports in France. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a January move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers' derby victory over Celtic last month was watched by a record 1.4m viewers - Sky Sports' highest audience for an SPFL match. (Daily Star, print edition)

Aberdeen have stepped up their pursuit of St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy by opening talks over a pre-contract move with the 25-year-old's agent. (Courier)

St Mirren have agreed a deal to sign Norwich City's 21-year-old centre-back Akin Famewo on loan for the rest of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ross County and St Mirren want to sign Rangers midfielder Glenn Middleton on loan, but the Premiership pair face competition from Dutch side NAC Breda. (Daily Record, print edition)

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is set to cut short his season-long loan at Hibernian from Preston after falling to third choice behind Ofir Marciano and Adam Bogdan. (Edinburgh Evening News)