St Mirren: Akin Famewo arrives on loan from Norwich

Akin Famewo, right, is St Mirren's third signing of the January window

St Mirren have made Akin Famewo their third signing in 24 hours, with the Norwich City centre-back joining on loan until the end of the season.

Famewo, 21, who can also play left-back, sought advice from Norwich team-mate and former St Mirren midfielder Kenny McLean before making the move.

He joins fellow January recruits Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath in Paisley.

"I didn't know a great lot about Scottish football but Kenny has told me a bit about it," Famewo said.

"I spoke to him about the move as he has links to the club and I was really keen to join. It's a great opportunity in a great league."

Famewo has yet to feature for English Premier League side Norwich's first team since moving from Grimsby Town a year ago.