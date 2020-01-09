Zlatan and me: Why veteran defender Douglas is being compared to Swedish star

Ibrahimovic, 38, made his second debut for AC Milan against Sampdoria at the weekend after returning to the Italian side in December

"I just wonder what Zlatan thinks about being compared to me."

As one of the Irish League's most colourful and enduring characters, a lot of things have been written about Steven Douglas. A comparison with Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not one of them, however. Until now.

If and when the 42-year-old makes an appearance this year for Coleraine, he will join the Swede in a select group of footballers throughout Europe who have played in the past four decades - the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

It would add further gloss to a 21-year trophy-laden career which has seen the former Linfield, Portadown and Larne defender win silverware with three different clubs.

"Playing in four different decades is not something that had crossed my mind," said Douglas ahead of his side's Irish Premiership game against Crusaders on Friday night.

"The only thing I've been worried about in recent years was making sure I played for longer than Winkie [Murphy, Douglas's close friend and assistant manager] because that was something we always joked about.

"My wife laughs because nearly everything that is written about me these days mentions my age. But to be on the verge of having played across four decades is certainly something to be proud of."

'I wouldn't give up my Friday nights for Barcelona'

Douglas said he paid for his own release clause to move from Portadown to Linfield

After being released from Linfield's youth set-up as a teenager, Douglas made his debut for Larne in the old First Division (now Championship) in August 1999.

The Ayrshire native joined top-flight side Portadown two years later and has fond memories of what was a steep learning curve at Shamrock Park, winning a league title and reaching an Irish Cup final.

"I wasn't sure if I was ready for the step up but I did my deal with Ronnie [McFall, Portadown boss] when I first met him and he was first-class with me. The relationship went a bit sour when I was leaving for Linfield, but that's football," he said.

"The changing room was full of big characters as well as great players, with the likes of Philip Major, Mickey Collins, Gary Hamilton, Vinny Arkins and Kyle Neil. It gave me a good base - you had to be strong in there."

The move to Windsor Park came two seasons later in the summer of 2003, but it wasn't the first time Blues boss David Jeffrey had tried to sign him - as the full-back turned centre-half recalls with a smile.

"We played Linfield at Windsor in the cup with Larne and I bumped into David that night in town. He told me I was doing well and he might like to sign me, but only if I stopped going out on Friday nights. I laughed and said 'I wouldn't give up my Friday nights for Barcelona'."

Sunday lunch with David Jeffrey

Douglas described his time playing under Jeffrey at Linfield as the happiest of his life

When he eventually did sign for Jeffrey at Linfield, it heralded a decade of success at the south Belfast giants during which the Ballymoney man played 266 games and won 18 trophies.

He didn't realise it at the time, but that late-night meeting with the now Ballymena United manager would prove to be the start of a relationship which Douglas said was second only to that with his own father.

"I have a great relationship with big Davy and Brian McLaughlin [Jeffrey's assistant] as well. Davy really was like a father to me," Douglas explained.

"I still speak to him most weeks. My wife and his partner are friendly, and they come to our house for Sunday lunch. My wife sings in a band and they come to a few of the gigs - but we make sure Davy doesn't get hold of the mic."

While always a key member of the Windsor Park dressing room, Douglas wasn't always first-choice for Jeffrey - but he was more than comfortable with his role.

"I knew I wasn't in the same bracket as the likes of Winkie, Michael Gault or Jamie Mulgrew, but the reason I was there for so long was because I could cope with that. I would turn up on a Saturday and, whether I played or was on the bench, my attitude was always the same."

The team photo that cost £750

A close-up of the Linfield team photograph that outraged David Jeffrey

While Douglas now has his former manager round for Sunday dinner, their relationship had a somewhat different dynamic during his playing days.

"Winkie and I were the entertainment crew and we probably got away with more than anyone else did," Douglas explained. "We knew what buttons to press with big Davy, and we pushed him to boiling point.

"Though the maddest I ever saw him in 10 years was after a pre-season team photograph. Myself, Winkie and Gaulty were in the front row and put our hands on the other one's knee rather than our own. There must have been hundreds of photos taken and not one of them could be used.

"He was absolutely fuming as the club had to bring the photographer back in to do it again. Davy fined us £750. I laughed and said '£750? Did you fly the photographer in from Monte Carlo?'"

Such pranks are indicative of Douglas's approach to what has been a hugely successful football - serious when there is work to be done, but always ready to lighten the mood when the opportunity arises.

Douglas won every trophy possible during a decade with Linfield

"Football has always only ever been a hobby to me, even though I get paid," he said. "First and foremost, I'm there to enjoy myself. I've made so many friends - I would rarely go a few days without speaking to one of the lads from our Linfield team.

"The trophy successes were great. My first league title at Portadown, the Setanta Cup with Linfield and the Irish Cup with Coleraine are three that stick in my mind. To be my honest, though, it's the end-of-season trips that I remember most fondly."

'I'm here as long as Oran needs me'

Thirty-five years old when he signed for former Linfield team-mate Oran Kearney at Coleraine, Douglas said he had no pre-conceptions as to how long he would play for, but has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Bannsiders.

He is used a lot more sparingly these days but, as at Linfield, has been a major influence on a squad that won the Irish Cup and finished runners-up in the Premiership in 2018, and have re-established themselves as title contenders this campaign after Kearney's return as manager last summer.

"Oran and I travelled together while at Linfield, so he knew what he was getting and I knew why he was bringing me to the club," Douglas added.

Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 in the 2018 Irish Cup final

"He wanted me for cover, experience and character for the changing room. I only train when I can and, in fact, if we have an odd number in training he'll tell me to go and sit out.

"I feel good, though I'm obviously not as fast as I used to be. Oran just tells me to keep doing what I'm doing. I love being involved and may look to get into coaching at some stage, but I'm here as a player for as long as Oran needs me."

Having not got onto the pitch during Coleraine's first two games of 2020, Friday's game at home to Crusaders is Douglas's next chance to join Ibrahimovic as a quadruple decade player.

"I just need the big man [Oran] to give me a game. I'm in the squad, and hopefully I will make the bench."

You get the impression that, playing or not, the home dressing room will be all the better for the evergreen defender being there.