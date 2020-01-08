Oxford United: West Ham winger Nathan Holland joins on loan

Nathan Holland made Premier League appearances against Wolves and Arsenal in December

Oxford United have agreed a loan deal until the end of the season for West Ham winger Nathan Holland.

Holland, 21, featured against the U's for his parent club when they were beaten 4-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup in September.

He has since made two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

"Oxford definitely have an attitude and style while the manager has also made a big impact on encouraging me to come here," Holland told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's exciting to come into a winning side and hopefully I can help them towards promotion."

Holland could make his Oxford debut against fellow League One promotion contenders Rotherham United on Saturday.

They are currently fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Wycombe, with a game in hand.

