Eoin Doyle: Bradford City recall EFL's top scorer from Swindon loan

Eoin Doyle scored in 11 consecutive league games for Swindon between 12 October and 26 December

Bradford have recalled striker Eoin Doyle from his season-long loan at Swindon, one month after he said he would be "disappointed" to go back.

He is the top scorer in the English Football League, with 23 goals in 22 league games for the Robins.

The 31-year-old said last month that he hoped to see out the season at Swindon.

"To say he is bang in form would be an understatement and it is up to us to keep producing chances for him," boss Gary Bowyer told the Bradford website.

Swindon are top of League Two, six points and three places above the Bantams.

Doyle told BBC Points West in December: "I don't think I suit them [Bradford], they don't suit me, and this is where I want to be.

"It's a season-long loan, it was made clear to me at the start of the season.

"I want to be here. I'm not being nasty or anything - I hope Bradford go up as well. I just hope I'm doing it with Swindon and they're doing it off their own back."

Doyle, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has scored 11 goals in 46 league appearances for the Valley Parade side, who he joined in the summer of 2018.