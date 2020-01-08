Matthew Snoddy: Midfielder joins Glenavon on loan from Crusaders

Matthew Snoddy has made 248 appearance for Crusaders and scored 27 goals

Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy has joined Glenavon on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Snoddy has struggled for regular game time through injury and Gary Hamilton hopes the 26-year-old will help to fill the void left by Rhys Marshall.

The Lurgan Blues also confirmed Eoin Wearan has left the club to take up a coaching role in the USA.

Glenavon sit seventh in the Irish Premiership after recovering from a poor start to their campaign.

"With losing two quality players from midfield we needed to move quickly to bring in a quality replacement and when we heard that Matthew was available for a loan move we snapped him up," said Hamilton.

"We knew we would probably be losing Rhys in January, but Eoin Wearen moving to take up a coaching role in the States came out of the blue.

"It's a good move for Matthew as he will get regular game time and it helps us in an area where we needed to replace players we have lost."

