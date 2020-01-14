The FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
Blackpool0Reading1

Blackpool v Reading

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Howard
  • 26Husband
  • 16Tilt
  • 6Heneghan
  • 20Turton
  • 8Spearing
  • 17Virtue-ThickBooked at 24mins
  • 11Feeney
  • 25Guy
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 21Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 4Thorniley
  • 14Scannell
  • 15Thompson
  • 24Nuttall
  • 27Ward
  • 29MacDonald
  • 37Mafoumbi

Reading

  • 1Walker
  • 27Richards
  • 42Burley
  • 16McIntyre
  • 22Howe
  • 11Obita
  • 21Olise
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 12McCleary
  • 15Loader
  • 18Boyé

Substitutes

  • 23Aluko
  • 26Adam
  • 32East
  • 36Medford-Smith
  • 43Southwood
  • 45House
  • 46Dorsett
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamReading
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Blackpool 0, Reading 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Blackpool 0, Reading 1.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Teddy Howe.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 0, Reading 1. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garath McCleary.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Obita (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Callum Guy (Blackpool).

Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Teddy Howe.

Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Boyé (Reading).

Attempt blocked. Teddy Howe (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).

Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool).

Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Blackpool).

Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Teddy Howe (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Callum Guy (Blackpool).

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).

Attempt missed. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Omar Richards.

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

