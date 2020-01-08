Chelsea Cornet: Rangers sign Scotland youth midfielder from Hibernian

Scotland youth midfielder Chelsea Cornet has left Hibernian to join Rangers' new professional set-up, signing an 18-month contract at Ibrox.

Cornet follows Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife, who made the switch to Rangers from Easter Road last month.

Striker Carla Boyce, a fellow 21-year-old youth international, has moved in the opposite direction.

"For them to be putting investment in to develop the women's side is massive," Cornet told Rangers' website.

"I have been at Hibs for a long time, but I think for me it was a case of I wanted a new challenge and, when Rangers came in, I was delighted and it was an opportunity that I couldn't let slip."

The Glasgow side finished fourth in the 2019 Scottish Women's Premier League, 15 points behind Hibs and Celtic.

However, Gregory Vignal's Ibrox squad and city rivals Celtic will go into the new season as Scotland's first professional women's teams, while Hibs and Glasgow City, who will aim for a 14th league title in a row, remain amateur.

Rangers have also already recruited goalkeeper Megan Cunningham from Celtic, two Northern Ireland internationals - Demi Vance from Glentoran Belfast United and Megan Bell from Durham - plus fellow midfielder Kirsten Reilly from Bristol City.

Boyce was one of 15 players released by Rangers and joins a squad that has also lost Cailin Michie to professional football, the 21-year-old full-back having joined Swedish champions Pitea.