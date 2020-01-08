Liverpool's Liam Millar returns from Kilmarnock as loan is cut short

Liam Millar scored once for Kilmarnock this season - against Hibernian in September

Liverpool forward Liam Millar has had his loan deal with Kilmarnock cut short by six months.

The 20-year-old scored once in 22 appearances during his second spell with the Scottish Premiership club.

He was due to remain at Rugby Park until the summer, but Liverpool have announced that the clubs agreed to end the loan and he has been recalled.

Millar had joined Kilmarnock in January 2019 after signing an unspecified long-term contract with Liverpool.

He scored once in 14 games during his first spell and, although only two of those were starts under Steve Clarke, he returned to make 14 under predecessor Angelo Alessio, then current manager Alex Dyer.

However, this will be the first transfer window Dyer will have had in charge as he looks to end a run of five defeats for his seventh-placed side after the winter break.

With 16 goals, Kilmarnock have found the net least often in the Premiership this season along with St Johnstone.