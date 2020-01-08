Warrenpoint Town: Deasy and Swan join Premiership strugglers

Colm Deasy played for the Republic of Ireland U19, U18 and U16 teams

Warrenpoint Town have signed defender Colm Deasy and striker Ryan Swan to help in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

Former Drogheda and St Pat's Athletic right-back Deasy joins from Finn Harps while Swan moves from Bohemians.

"I'm excited to get two top class professionals here - they will add a new dimension to our squad," said Town manager Barry Gray.

Warrenpoint are bottom on goal difference and five points from safety.

The new arrivals, who are both 23, are in line to make their debuts against Glentoran on Saturday.

Deasy was also with Southampton for a period and has played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

"They have experience at top level and that will lift all the other players and particularly the younger members of the panel," added Gray.

It brings to four the number of New Year signings at Milltown with midfield pair Stuart Hutchinson and Kealan Dillon joining last week.