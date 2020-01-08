Everton's Marcel Brands addresses angry fans at training ground

Marcel Brands joined Everton in 2018 after working at PSV Eindhoven

Everton director of football Marcel Brands addressed a small group of angry supporters at the club's training headquarters after the humiliating FA Cup third-round loss at Liverpool.

The group of seven fans arrived at the Finch Farm complex, in the Merseyside town of Halewood, on Tuesday.

Everton lost 1-0 against an under-strength Liverpool team on Sunday.

Brands spoke to the assembled fans for around 20 minutes in what is said to have been an amicable exchange.

It is understood Brands - who joined Everton in 2018 after working as PSV Eindhoven's sporting director - addressed the supporters' concerns over Everton's display and a perceived lack of commitment from the players against their city rivals.

Everton are also expected to speak to midfielder Fabian Delph after he appeared to get involved in a social media confrontation with a supporter following the defeat.

Liverpool's selection of a host of younger players - including match winner Curtis Jones - raised Everton's hopes that tcould end their winless sequence at Anfield, which stretches back to 1999.

The loss was a second in four matches for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge following the sacking of Marco Silva on 6 December.