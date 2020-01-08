Mario Balotelli: Lazio fined 20,000 euros for racist abuse of Brescia striker

Mario Balotelli has scored five Serie A goals for Brescia this season

Lazio have been fined 20,000 euros (£16,958) for their fans' racist abuse of Brescia striker Mario Balotelli.

Sunday's Serie A match was temporarily halted and a stadium announcement made during the game urging away fans not to sing discriminatory songs to Balotelli.

Balotelli, 29, later said the fans should be ashamed of themselves.

The Serie A judge has asked for further details to be given to the Italian Football Federation prosecutor to decide if more sanctions are necessary.

Balotelli had opened the scoring in the game, which Lazio went on to win 2-1, before fans twice chanted racial abuse in the first half.

Afterwards, Lazio said in a statement: "As always, Lazio dissociates in the most taxing way from the discriminatory behaviour carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia.

"The club once again reiterates its condemnation of such unjustified misconduct and confirms its intent to prosecute those who in fact betray their sporting passion, causing serious damage to the image of the club."

Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch in November when he was subjected to racist abuse in a match against Hellas Verona.