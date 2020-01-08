Leasing.com Trophy: Stevenage & Scunthorpe United reach quarter-finals

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen has now netted 13 goals in all competitions for Scunthorpe United this season

League Two sides Scunthorpe United and Stevenage became the last two sides to book their place in this season's Leasing.com Trophy quarter-finals.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored twice and Matthew Lund got the other as Scunthorpe scored three times in the opening 34 minutes to beat Manchester City's Under-21s 3-1 at Glanford Park.

Stevenage needed just one goal to earn victory at League One Bristol Rovers.

Craig Mackail-Smith's 18th-minute lob did the job at the Memorial Stadium.

Mid-table Scunthorpe and 23rd-placed strugglers Stevenage join three other League Two sides - Exeter City, Salford City and Newport County - in Thursday's quarter-final draw (12:15 GMT).

Also left in are two League One sides, Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth, along with Leicester City's Under-21s.

Mackail-Smith still scoring at 35

Craig Mackail-Smith was congratulated on his matchwinner at the final whistle by Stevenage boss Graham Westley

Stevenage's win in Bristol was against a Rovers side 39 places above them on the league ladder.

It was set up by the hosts' failure to deal with a long ball from Dean Parrett and 35-year-old striker Mackail-Smith, on loan from Wycombe, latched on to it to net his first goal for the club, and his 188th career strike.

It was also a turn-up at Scunthorpe where the hosts never looked back after Van Veen's stunning 10th-minute opener.

He then volleyed another on 29 minutes before setting up the third for midfielder Lund five minutes later.

Tommy Doyle got one back form the penalty spot on 71 minutes - but it proved to be only a consolation goal for the City kids.