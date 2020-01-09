Wales women to host former boss Jarmo Matikainen's Estonia in friendly

Jarmo Matikainen was succeeded by current Wales manager Jayne Ludlow

Wales women will play at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium for the first time since 2012 when they face Estonia in a friendly on 6 March.

Estonia are managed by Jarmo Matikainen, who was Wales boss between 2010 and 2014.

The game will be a warm-up for Wales' home Euro 2021 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Norway in April.

Jayne Ludlow's side are currently second in Group C, four points behind leaders Norway.

The countries have met three times previously, with Wales winning two of those games and another ending in a draw.