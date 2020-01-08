Marc Guehi: Chelsea defender set for Swansea City loan move

Marc Guehi (right) was a member of Steve Cooper's England Under-17s side which won the 2017 World Cup

Swansea City are set to sign Chelsea's 19-year-old defender Marc Guehi on loan.

He is expected to complete a move to the Championship club before they face Cardiff City on Sunday.

Guehi, who has two Chelsea appearances to his name, was part of the England Under-17 team that won the 2017 World Cup under Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

He will follow another member of that side, Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, by joining Swansea on loan.

Guehi was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to England as a child and signed for Chelsea at under-8 level.

Capable of playing in central defence or at full-back, Guehi made his senior debut for the Blues in their Carabao Cup win over Grimsby in September and featured against Manchester United in the same competition the following month.

He will give Swansea a welcome alternative option at the back with Joe Rodon working his way back to fitness after a long-term ankle injury and Mike van der Hoorn battling a knee problem.

Striker Brewster joined Swansea on loan for the rest of the season on Tuesday.