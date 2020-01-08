Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester midfielder set to be out for 'few weeks'

From the section

Wilfred Ndidi (centre) joined Leicester from Genk in 2017

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined for "few weeks" after suffering an injury in training which requires surgery.

The 23-year-old Nigerian was a surprise omission from the matchday squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa.

"He might need a slight operation on Thursday," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It's not overly serious - hopefully going into February, he'll be fit."

Ndidi has played in 24 of Leicester's 26 matches this season.