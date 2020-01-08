Scott Sinclair: Preston complete deal for Celtic's ex-Man City & Aston Villa winger

Scott Sinclair has not started a Scottish Premiership game for Celtic this season

Preston North End have signed Celtic winger Scott Sinclair on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 30-year-old winger had been linked with a loan move to Deepdale, but has secured a permanent move.

Sinclair, out of contract at Celtic this summer, has made seven appearances this season, mostly from the bench.

"Scott has had a great time here but wanted to play more and Preston are giving him that opportunity," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Bath-born Sinclair, who began his career at Chelsea, was Scottish PFA player of the year in his first season at Celtic Park after being signed by Brendan Rodgers in August 2016.

He went on to score 62 goals in 167 appearances, in helping Celtic win their treble treble.

Before his move to Scotland, he had won promotion to the Premier League with Swansea City via the Championship play-offs in 2011.

"I am so delighted to get the deal done," said Sinclair. "I have been waiting to finally get down here to sign and I can't wait to get started and to finally meet the lads."

