Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Alfredo Morelos

Manager Steven Gerrard has accused jealous rivals of trying to kill the Rangers career of Alfredo Morelos, saying there is an agenda to drive the Colombian striker out of Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Manager Neil Lennon is calling on the Scottish FA to admit they were wrong to ban Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie for grabbing the private parts of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and apologise. (Herald)

Jake Mulraney's time at Hearts is coming to an end with MLS side Atlanta United favourites to sign the Irish winger. He and forward Craig Wighton are training with the reserves and are available for transfer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Stoke City and Middlesbrough are ready to join Blackburn Rovers in the chase for Jordan Jones if Rangers let the winger go out on loan. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic target Patryk Klimala says he's ready to leave Jagiellonia Bialystok this month but the £3.5 million-rated Polish striker is adamant he will not join a club just to sit on the bench and needs regular action to further his career. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believes winger Matty Kennedy will sign a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen. (Courier, print edition)

Ross County have agreed a pre-contract for Coll Donaldson and are trying to thrash out a deal to sign the Inverness CT defender this month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hamilton Accies are poised to sign winger Andy Dales on loan from Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs boss Jack Ross has his fingers crossed that Jamie Gullan can make the breakthrough at Easter Road after the 20-year-old scored nine goals in 17 outings on loan at Raith Rovers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is convinced David Turnbull, working his way back from knee surgery, will recapture the form that led Celtic to agree a £3.25m transfer fee for him last summer. (Sun)

Dundee United hope to sign American midfielder Dillon Powers, recently released by Orlando City, after the 28-year-old impressed on trial. (Courier, print edition)

Dundee are considering making a pre-contract move for Inverness CT defender Shaun Rooney. (Press & Journal, print edition)

League One leaders Raith Rovers are pursuing Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Martin Boyle was playing for Montrose in 2010 and now the Hibs winger is looking forward to playing against Lionel Messi as Australia guest at the Copa America this summer. (Daily Record)