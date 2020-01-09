Sergino Dest: Ajax's US full-back leaves Qatar training camp amid Iran tensions

Dest chose to represent the US in October

United States right-back Sergino Dest has left Ajax's training camp in Qatar because he did "not feel comfortable", the Dutch club have said.

It comes amid rising political tensions between the US and Qatar's neighbour Iran.

Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed at Baghdad airport in an air strike ordered by US president Donald Trump.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

On Saturday, US Soccer postponed a men's training camp in Qatar - which will host the 2022 World Cup - because of "developing tensions" in the region.

Dest, 19, was born in the Dutch city of Almere but has an American father and chose to represent the US in October. He has won three caps.

"Sergino Dest has asked if he could leave Ajax's training camp in Qatar," Ajax said in a statement. "He didn't feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and has responded to it."

Dest will return to Amsterdam to train with Ajax's reserve team.