Mads Bech Sorensen: AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford centre-back on loan

Mads Bech Sorensen has made two senior appearances for Brentford so far this season
AFC Wimbledon have signed centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen on loan from Championship side Brentford until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has also signed a new long-term deal with the Bees until the summer of 2023.

"He's a Danish Under-21 international, so hopefully he comes in and adds something," said Dons boss Glyn Hodges.

"Mads is a good footballer and he's been in the Brentford first-team squad, so we are quite fortunate to get him."

